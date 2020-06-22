Kendrick Bourne tweets at Dez Bryant, 49ers after Deebo Samuel injury

The 49ers could be in the market for a wide receiver after Deebo Samuel broke his foot Tuesday while training with teammates in Nashville.

But would they really be interested in a 31-year-old who hasn't played for two seasons? Fellow 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne seems to like the idea.

Bourne tagged both the 49ers and free-agent receiver Dez Bryant in a tweet Sunday night. Bryant then quote tweeted Bourne right after, and the 49ers wideout "liked" Bryant's response.

Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowl receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and was named All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league with 16 receiving touchdowns. That also was his last season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

The former Cowboys star was a free agent in 2018 and went weeks into the season unsigned. The New Orleans Saints then signed him to a one-year contract on Nov. 8, 2018. Two days later, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice.

Bryant hasn't played since.

For how talented he is, there always have been questions surrounding Bryant's attitude and leadership in the locker room. He also could be a cheap option willing to do whatever it takes to win his first championship.

Samuel underwent surgery Thursday and is optimistic about his recovery. He's expected to miss 12 to 16 weeks, but the second-year pro believes he'll be back on the field in 10 weeks. It's not that simple, though, especially with Jones fractures.

General manager John Lynch might feel fine with the 49ers current crop of receivers. Or he might have his eyes on the open market.

The signing seems unlikely, however, Bryant certainly would answer the phone if the 49ers called.

