Kendrick Bourne tweets at Cooper Kupp to celebrate Rams’ Super Bowl win

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had words of admiration for receiver Cooper Kupp after the NFL awarded him the Super Bowl MVP award in the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Bourne and Kupp worked alongside each other when they were together at Eastern Washington. Both receivers eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2016 and both decided to leave for the NFL in 2017. Kupp joined the Rams as a third-rounder and Bourne landed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. Last offseason, Bourne joined the Patriots as a free agent.

Next season, it seems Bourne will be readier than ever to chase a ring.

I wanna be juss like you! @CooperKupp

Congrats! can’t wait to see what u do next 😳😅😅😅 https://t.co/04RiEI6VM5 — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) February 14, 2022

A touching tribute.

