Kendrick Bourne takes praise of Patriots QB Mac Jones to another level

Kendrick Bourne takes his praise of Mac Jones to another level originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In case you haven't heard, Mac Jones' teammates think very highly of the New England Patriots rookie quarterback.

Jones has received consistent praise from fellow Patriots players throughout the season, and with good reason: He's just the 13th rookie quarterback in NFL history to start at least 10 games and guide his team to the playoffs.

Jones has endured far fewer growing pains than most rookie signal-callers while putting up some impressive numbers, including a 67.6% completion rate (eighth-best in the NFL), 3,540 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns, the most by any rookie QB in Patriots franchise history.

Kendrick Bourne is among those who are very high on Jones' abilities, and the Patriots wide receiver used a bold word choice when tweeting about his quarterback Tuesday.

This man finna be Legendary https://t.co/I6pwPKWvkt — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 4, 2022

Some fans might want Bourne to slow his roll. Jones has played just 16 NFL games, after all, and he's been far from perfect, throwing a combined four interceptions to just two TD passes in back-to-back losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills last month.

It's also much too early to tell if Jones will be "legendary." He does have the makings of a very good QB, though: He's one of just 15 rookie quarterbacks in league history to throw for at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first season and has displayed remarkable poise since beating out Cam Newton for New England's starting job in the preseason.

That poise has stood out to teammates like Bourne, who noted earlier this season that the 23-year-old "never folds" under pressure.

The Patriots will need Jones to be at his best Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and in a potential road playoff matchup on Wild Card weekend. It sounds like his teammates are fully confident the rookie will rise to the occasion.