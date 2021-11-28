Kendrick Bourne has special praise for Mac Jones after Patriots beat Titans

Bourne has special praise for Mac Jones after Patriots beat Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones strengthened his case to be the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner in his team's 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Jones completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for a career-high 310 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

One of his favorite targets Sunday was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who caught both of Jones' touchdown passes. At this point in Jones' rookie campaign, is there anything he can do to surprise Bourne?

"No, honestly not. He just doesn't fold. He never folds," Bourne told reporters after his team's Week 12 victory. "Even after the losses we've had, he hasn't folded. It's the confidence in him. He knows exactly what he needs to do.

"When you've got a guy like that -- all of us are really confident in what we have individually -- it just makes it easier. Once you're playing ahead and you're playing with control, it's much easier and there are less injuries and less stress on the body."

"Mac Jones has been a godsend for this team... I just think this team believes in this kid"@Teddyjradio on why the rookie QB is the real story of today's game pic.twitter.com/aZxjZRsr1b — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 28, 2021

The Patriots have now won six games in a row, which has rocketed them up the standings from 2-4 to first place in the AFC East with a 8-4 record.

Jones has completed 70.7 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions during that win streak.

There are still a few areas of Jones' skill set that need improvement, but when you look at his performance on the season overall, the Patriots should be very pleased with how he's developed. Jones has been the league's best rookie quarterback by a wide margin this year, and it's one of the primary reasons why the Patriots are a legit contender in the AFC.