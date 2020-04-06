Kendrick Bourne signs one-year tender to remain with 49ers in 2020

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne signed his one-year tender to remain with the 49ers as a restricted free agent on Monday.

The deal will pay Bourne $3.259 million for the 2020 season. Bourne now is scheduled for unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The 49ers placed the second-round tender on Bourne this offseason, meaning another club could sign Bourne to an offer sheet on a multi-year contract. If the 49ers did not match the offer sheet, they would receive a second-round draft pick as compensation.

Bourne's decision to sign the tender means he not allowed to negotiate a contract with any other team.

Bourne, 24, caught 30 passes last season for 358 yards and five touchdowns. In three NFL seasons, he has 88 career receptions for 1,102 yards and nine touchdowns. He entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted rookie from Eastern Washington.

Running back Matt Breida, also tendered at the second-round level by the 49ers, has yet to sign his tender. He still is eligible to sign an offer sheet with another team.

