Kendrick Bourne to re-sign with Patriots on three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kendrick Bourne appears to be getting his wish.

The veteran wide receiver is signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots to stay in New England, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

It's an impressive new deal for Bourne, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent after playing out his three-year, $15 million contract with New England. The 28-year-old will more than double that total on his new deal, which will keep him with the Patriots through 2026.

Bourne led the team in receptions (37) and receiving yards (406) through eight games last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. He enjoyed a career season in his first year with the Patriots -- 800 receiving yards on 55 catches in 2021 -- and will have the chance to get back to that level with a new head coach (Jerod Mayo), offensive coordinator (Alex Van Pelt) and quarterback (TBD).