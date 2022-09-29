Kendrick Bourne sends Instagram message amid lack of playing time with Patriots

Bourne sends IG message amid lack of playing time with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kendrick Bourne is doing his best to be a company man, but he also can't ignore the elephant in the room.

The Patriots wide receiver has been on the field for just 23 percent of New England's offensive snaps through three games, seeing less playing time than recent practice-squad call-up Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who is making less than $1 million this season.

Our Tom E. Curran reported after Bourne's effective benching in Week 1 that the veteran wideout and new offensive play-caller Matt Patricia "haven't exactly jelled." But considering Bourne posted career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (800) last season and has been very productive in his limited reps this season, his lack of use remains puzzling.

As the Patriots prepare to face the Packers in Green Bay this Sunday, Bourne appeared to address his curious situation in an Instagram post.

Instagram/@bournepoly11

"Romans 8:31 | Never had things handed to me! Always had to earn it! Gotta move forward!" Bourne wrote.

Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who is currently on injured reserve, was among those showing support for Bourne in the comment section, replying "You know very well 😂🔥💫"

Bourne has said mostly the right things this season, recently stressing the need to earn his playing time after catching a season-high four passes for 58 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I would love to play more, but I've just got to keep proving it to the coaches, game-by-game," Bourne told our Phil Perry. "Every time I go in, just making the plays that come so I can try to go out there more."

Still, it's obvious that Bourne wants to be move involved in the offense and feels he can contribute if given the opportunity.

If backup Brian Hoyer gets the start Sunday in place of the injured Mac Jones, the Patriots could turn to a more conservative offensive approach, which wouldn't benefit Bourne. But if they fall behind early, they may have to start airing it out -- which could be Bourne's chance to prove his worth.