Kendrick Bourne reveals his Patriots jersey number on Instagram

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne posted to Instagram with a photoshopped look of him in his new uniform, which included a reveal of his new number.

He’ll be wearing 84, a number previously worn by tight end Ben Watson and receivers Cordarrelle Patterson and Deion Branch, among others.

Bourne joined the Patriots this offseason on a two-year, TK million deal. He joined a group of receivers which includes Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber.

Here’s a look at Bourne’s new jersey getup in photoshop form.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendrick. L .Bourne (@bournepoly11)

Looking sharp!

List

Patriots 7-round mock draft: Trading up for a QB and trading away J.C. Jackson, N'Keal Harry

Recommended Stories