Kendrick Bourne responds on Twitter to video of Bill Belichick cracking up on sideline

With the New England Patriots clinching a playoff berth on Sunday, everybody was all smiles. That included head coach Bill Belichick, who has led the Patriots to their first playoff berth since 2019.

Known for his stoic and serious demeanor, Belichick was able to crack a few smiles as the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a 50-10 margin.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a big day in his own right. He caught five passes for 76 yards and rushed the ball twice for 17 yards.

As of the video of Belichick smiling circulated around the Internet, Bourne offered his own take on the video via Twitter.

😂😂 that winning feeling! https://t.co/aYhsWEpx8q — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 3, 2022

Bourne’s 776 receiving yards on the season match a career-high while his five touchdown catches tied the most he’s had in his career. Part of the Patriots offseason spending spree, the wide receiver has proven to be a dependable target, as the Patriots look for consistency heading into the playoffs.

