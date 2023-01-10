Will Kendrick Bourne request a trade? Patriots’ WR responds

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will not request a trade, and wants to be back with the Patriots for the 2023 season, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

Bourne was a big part of the Patriots’ offense in 2021, and emerged as one of quarterback Mac Jones’ favorite targets. He recorded 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns. However, he saw his role decrease in 2022. He only had 35 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The wide receiver had a difficult season for New England in other ways as well. He was inactive for the team’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers in August, and he only played two snaps in the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Nevertheless, he plans to be back in 2023, as the Patriots look to make changes for next season.

“No man, I definitely want to be back here. I like it here. I love it here,” said Bourne, per MassLive. “This is a team locker room, man. It’s not about one player. It’s not about two players. It’s about the whole team. I think the Patriots do a good job of making that known and making that understood. I’m a good role guy. I would love to be and I am going to be back.”

The Patriots could use Bourne’s production at the wide receiver position for 2023. He emerged as a viable target later in the season, and finished with four catches for 45 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

There’s no reason to think he couldn’t continue that success in a much-improved offense next season, hopefully.

