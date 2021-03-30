Kendrick Bourne peels back curtain with video from Patriots’ workout in L.A.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne posted a video from his workout in Los Angeles with quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton, tight ends Hunter Henry and Matt LaCossee and receivers Nelson Agholor, N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers, among others.

The video shows some of what the group worked on, whether it was cone drills, route-running drills or throwing and pass-catching work. We heard from their on-site coach, T. J. Houshmandzadeh, a former NFL receiver turned trainer. And we got a peak into Stidham’s feedback for the receivers. There doesn’t seem to be much in the way of video from Newton’s work — he showed up a day late.

Here’s a quick look at what Bourne allowed us to see from that workout.

Pretty interesting, right?

List

Where the remaining QBs will land and how it impacts the Patriots

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Minute Drill: Patriots brand still alive and well

    The Patriots brand is alive and well. That's what we learned in free agency. The mystique, the aura, the cachet of the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick still carries significant weight.

  • WATCH: Robert Williams III scores 7 points, 10 boards, 5 assists, 3 blocks vs. Pels

    Timelord was one of the few bright spots in a loss to the Pelicans at home on Monday.

  • New-look Nuggets flash their huge potential in first game with Aaron Gordon

    The Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon to bolster their frontcourt for the stretch run and playoffs. Denver has designs on breaking through to the Finals.

  • Did Cordarrelle Patterson leave a hint about where he’ll be playing in 2021?

    Chicago Bears free agent Cordarrelle Patterson may have used Twitter to leave a clue about where he plans on playing in 2021.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball lessons from Spring Training

    With Opening Day a couple of days away, Fred Zinkie looks back at what we learned from training camp.

  • Lindsey Graham says he owns AR-15 for protection

    "If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to, because I can defend myself," Graham said.

  • Disney Bought Time for ‘Death on the Nile,’ but Armie Hammer Iceberg Is Ahead

    Last week, Walt Disney Studios announced a flurry of release date changes for its upcoming film slate, kicking a number of premium titles down the road as COVID-19-stricken movie theaters slowly reopen. Buried among seismic moves like Marvel’s “Black Widow” heading to theaters and Disney Plus on the same day was yet another push for […]

  • Bill Belichick offered John Mara a blunt take on Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur

    During a conversation with Giants owner John Mara, Bill Belichick told him that Joe Judge was a better coach than Ben McAdoo or Pat Shurmur.

  • Electric vehicles to dominate line up at Toyota's Lexus by 2025

    Lexus, a luxury auto brand owned by Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday it plans to introduce 20 new or improved models by 2025, of which more than 10 will be electric. Electrified models such as battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrids and hybrid electric cars will be introduced, the company said in a statement. Lexus also unveiled a BEV concept car, the "LF-Z Electrified", which will include features such as a new four-wheel driving force control technology.

  • Kyle Shanahan confident angry Jimmy Garoppolo will play well in 2021

    The San Francisco 49ers could wind up with the best version of Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

  • 2021 NHL trade deadline: Why Bruins should target Kyle Palmieri

    When the Boston Bruins play the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday night, they will get another up-close look at a player they should strongly consider targeting before the April 12 NHL trade deadline: Kyle Palmieri.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand ahead of Opening Day

    How do the Red Sox stack up with the rest of the league in 2021? Justin Leger power ranks all 30 MLB teams heading into Opening Day

  • Sabres tease rare win before blowing huge lead for 18th straight loss

    The Sabres tortured their fanbase once again on Monday, blowing a 3-0 lead to tie the NHL record for longest losing streak.

  • Capitol riot suspect wore 'I Was There' shirt when arrested

    Garret Miller didn't speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message. Miller's shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday. Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation's capital.

  • Detroit Lions 'comfortable' picking at No. 7, not surprised by early NFL draft trades

    With QBs now expected to go with the first four picks, the Detroit Lions could land the draft's top OT, WR or TE in Round 1

  • NBA rumors: Sixers' Tobias Harris calls out NBA over very questionable power rankings

    The Sixers have stayed atop the East even without Joel Embiid, but apparently their efforts aren't going noticed by the league's website. By Adam Hermann

  • Eric Nelson isn't working alone to defend Derek Chauvin: A police legal fund is backing him up with a dozen lawyers and $1 million

    Minnesota's largest federation of officers and unions supports Eric Nelson's defense of Derek Chauvin with a dozen lawyers and a million dollars.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Wants to Turn Mavericks Tickets into NFTs

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has always been a bit of a financial maverick himself, so it's no surprise that he's taking an offbeat approach to generating new revenue that involves NFTs, or...

  • Stiglitz says Larry Summers "didn't really think through what he was saying" on inflation

    Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz says he is unbothered by inflation concerns raised by economists and market participants recently, and thinks former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers wasn't thinking when he published his recent op-ed in the Washington Post.What we're hearing: Summers warned about the potential for "inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability," but Stiglitz told Axios that worry about inflation today is "certainly premature" and "totally unnecessary."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Say it with your chest: "I think he didn’t really think through what he was saying because the irony was that we’ve been in a long period where we’ve been facing lack of aggregate demand at the national and global level," he said in an exclusive interview."So there’s an awful lot of scope to increase demand, both in terms of the American Reinvestment Act and new infrastructure [bill] to bring us back into a more normal world where we don’t face that deficiency of aggregate demand.""The irony is that he himself had talked about the secular stagnation, which means a lack of aggregate demand."Be smart: Stiglitz argues that because the U.S. has such high economic inequality it is in a unique position to tamp down on inflation should it arise because not only can the Fed raise interest rates, but Congress can raise taxes without hitting those still struggling. "One of the ironic advantages of having a society with as much distortion inequality as we have is that we can raise a lot of revenue by taxing only those with incomes over $400,000 and corporations," he said. "The very fact that there’s so much money at that top gives us a lot of leeway for imposing taxes."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.