Kendrick Bourne: Patriots 'scrapped' parts of offense they worked on in camp

Kendrick Bourne: 'Plenty of things' Pats have changed on offense

The New England Patriots' offense still has plenty of work to do heading into Week 3, but Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a step in the right direction.

Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with a combined 138 yards and a touchdown in the 17-14 victory. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for 252 yards with a TD and wasn't sacked as the offensive line enjoyed a bounce-back performance.

Nelson Agholor caught six passes for 110 yards, including a ridiculous 44-yard touchdown grab. Fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers added nine catches for 95 yards.

Kendrick Bourne had only two catches on three targets for 16 yards, but he was more involved than Week 1 when he saw only two snaps. After Sunday's win, Bourne shed some light on the adjustments the Patriots have made since camp. He told reporters there are "plenty of things" the offense has "scrapped" as they focus on what know they do well.

Bourne added, “We’re not even close to where we can be.”

The Patriots offense has been highly criticized since the start of training camp with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling the shots. Much of that criticism has been warranted, but their Week 2 performance showed flashes of what they're capable of when they stick to their strengths.

New England will look to carry the momentum from their win into next Sunday's meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, who allowed 42 points in their Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff for the Week 3 showdown is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.