Kendrick Bourne has never known another NFL home other than San Francisco. He signed with the 49ers in 2017 as an undrafted rookie.

But after four seasons, 58 games, 137 catches, 1,769 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns with the 49ers, Bourne is headed to free agency.

He told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that he wants to find a team that has a chance to win and one where he will fit in. That could mean a return to the 49ers . . . or it could take him someplace else.

“Niners [are] a place I fit in well,” Bourne said. “I definitely want to be back, but I’m hoping for new options. So I’m excited to see what happens, see what the money looks like. We’ll see. That’s going to speak volumes.”

The 49ers want Bourne back.

But Bourne’s agent, Henry Organ, can begin negotiating with teams other than the 49ers on Monday.

“I know I’m wanted,” Bourne said. “The Niners assured me they want me back. I know that for a fact, so that’s a comfort in itself.

“This is is where I started. They let me in the door. And I’m always grateful for that. If it didn’t start with that, I wouldn’t be here now. I’m so willing to come back.”

Kendrick Bourne knows he fits 49ers but also “hoping for new options” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk