Kendrick Bourne impressed with Patriots QB Mac Jones' poise amid adversity

Bourne impressed with Jones' poise amid adversity in loss vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones played pretty well in his first two games as an NFL player, but Sunday's Week 3 game was the first time he faced a lot of adversity.

The Patriots offense struggled throughout the 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. The running game was ineffective, the offensive line's blocking was poor and Jones himself didn't play at a high level.

The rookie quarterback completed 30 of 51 pass attempts for 270 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He had committed zero turnovers entering Sunday.

Patriots wide received Kendrick Bourne, who caught Jones' only touchdown pass of the game, liked what he saw from the young QB amid a tough day for the entire team.

"Mac, I thought he played poised, even through adversity," Bourne said at his postgame press conference. "He was still relaxed. He didn't look rattled or anything in the huddle.

"When he took off his brace it just showed how tough he is -- 'I'm here to make plays. The brace can't stop me.' He has a nobody can stop me but me kind of mindset, and that's what you want to see from your quarterback. It just didn't go our way today. Just kind of that game."

Despite throwing three interceptions, Bourne didn't see a change in Jones' demeanor, just continual focus on the task at hand.

"He's just relaxed. Not changing at all. He was the same. That's what you want to see," Bourne explained. "You don't want to see someone tuck his tail when he makes one mistake. That's for all of us. We don't want to make one mistake and then be out of the game. You gotta forget about it, whether it be a good play or a bad play.

"Mac is just really good with that. He came back in with the same demeanor -- taking charge and leading us to where we gotta go. There was no difference in his game."

Jones and the Patriots offense will look at the film and find plenty of things that must be fixed. Improvements need to made quickly or the Patriots could suffer another double-digit loss next week when Tom Brady and the high-scoring Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Gillette Stadium.