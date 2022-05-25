Kendrick Bourne has an honest assessment of rookie Tyquan Thornton

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne gave his first impression of rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton, the team’s second-round draft choice.

Bourne and Thornton put in on-field work together for the first time at organized team activities on Monday in the team’s first practice session of the 2022 offseason. That’s where Bourne got to see Thornton, who was limited in practice during team drills. He was able, however, to participate in positional drills.

“Tyquan’s dope,” Bourne said after practice on Monday. “We gonna get some weight on my guy. But (Thornton) is blazing, though. … Good attitude, also. He’s bought in. You could tell he cares. And I think it was a dope pick, man. We need speed and we need to add that downfield threat, man. So, I think he gives us that part of the field.

“That’s another thing. You know, learning from him too — I can learn from him; he can learn from us. He’s in the right place. If he has the right attitude and applies himself, this type of place will take you to another level.”

Thronton went 50th overall in the 2022 draft after New England traded up to land him. He spent four years at Baylor where the 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout logged 62 catches, 948 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final college season. With the team only completing 237 passes for 2,843 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, Thornton’s production was all the more impressive.

He joins a receiver group that includes Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kristian Wilkerson among others.

