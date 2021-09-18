Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spent the last four seasons in San Francisco, where Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was the passing game coordinator. So with the Patriots now preparing to face the Jets, Bourne is helping the Patriots’ defense get ready.

Bourne said this week that the Patriots’ coaching staff has asked for insight into the Jets’ offensive system that LaFluer now runs, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

“So giving them tips, and showing them landmarks that [the receivers] used to go to, stuff like that to kind of help them break on routes. So yeah, they’ve been asking me questions, and I’ve been helping them a little bit.”

Bourne probably can’t give the Patriots’ coaching staff a whole lot of information that they don’t already get from studying film. But every little bit helps, and a big part of the Patriots’ success under Bill Belichick has been doing every bit they can to get an edge.

Kendrick Bourne helping Patriots’ defense prepare for Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur originally appeared on Pro Football Talk