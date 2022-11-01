Kendrick Bourne gushes congratulations for Bill Belichick’s milestone victory

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was complimentary of coach Bill Belichick, as the latter made history on Sunday.

Belichick passed legendary Chicago Bears coach George Halas with his 325th career win, which now puts him second behind Don Shula’s 347 wins. Nevertheless, players and coaches celebrated alike, as Belichick gets one step closer to all-time greatness.

Bourne has had a roller coaster season in New England with 11 catches for 156 yards on the year. He didn’t record a catch on Sunday, but he was still complimentary of his coach, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

“In Bill I trust, in Bill we trust. With Bill, we’ve always got a shot every single week. And I just love being a part of something like that,” said Bourne.

Belichick will look to increase his win total in Week 9 against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

