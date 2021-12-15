Kendrick Bourne: “Funny” to think you can make our offense one-dimensional

Time

The House voted late Tuesday night to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. The measure was approved on a 222-208 vote, with just two Republicans—Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois—joining every Democrat present in voting “yes.” Tuesday’s full House vote comes one day after the members of the bipartisan select committee voted unanimously in favor of the resolution. A contempt of Congress charge holds a penalty of up to a year in jail.