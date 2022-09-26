Kendrick Bourne discusses limited role in Patriots' offense after Ravens loss

How Kendrick Bourne feels about still-limited role in Pats' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The box score suggests Kendrick Bourne is making progress. After catching three passes combined in the New England Patriots' first two games, Bourne hauled in four catches on five targets for 58 yards in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

But the snap counts tell a different story: that Bourne was on the field the least of New England's skill players, continuing a trend of the veteran wide receiver being near the bottom of the offensive pecking order.

When asked after Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Ravens if he had enough opportunities to contribute in Week 3, Bourne gave a somewhat diplomatic answer.

"Yeah, the coaches got the plan," Bourne told reporters, via our Phil Perry. "I think it works. I can't say this or that. I'm definitely happy with what I got to do.

"I would love to play more, but I've just got to keep proving it to the coaches, game-by-game. Every time I go in, just making the plays that come so I can try to go out there more."

Patriots-Ravens takeaways: Mac Jones throws three picks, exits late in loss

Our Tom E. Curran reported that Bourne and new Patriots play-caller Matt Patricia "haven't exactly jelled" this year, and that it was Patricia's decision to play Bourne just two snaps in New England's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Bourne seemed very careful not to criticize the Patriots' offensive plan Sunday while making it clear he'd like to see more reps. Some of Bourne's reps have been going to hybrid wide receiver/tight end Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who went catchless Sunday but saw significantly more snaps than Bourne.

"Yeah, they just got different packages," Bourne said about Humphrey getting more playing time, per Perry. "Bigger packages here and there. LJ is a bigger guy, so they like to confuse the defense. It’s the coaches’ plan, and I gotta just go with the punches."

You don't have to read much between the lines to deduce that Bourne isn't thrilled with his current role. But the sixth-year wideout has been more involved in the passing game each week, and after Nelson Agholor coughed up his second fumble in three games Sunday, it's possible Patricia and Co. lean on Bourne even more in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.