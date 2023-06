Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne set career highs with 55 catches and 800 receiving yards during the 2021 season, but he wasn’t able to build on that in 2022. Bourne joined the rest of the Patriots in an underwhelming offensive performance last season. He caught 35 passes for 434 yards, which was a drop in [more]

Kendrick Bourne: I didnt give Patriots my best effort last season originally appeared on NBC Sports