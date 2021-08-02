Kendrick Bourne claims Patriots 'work harder' than 49ers in camp

Bourne believes Patriots 'work harder' in camp than 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL training camp is underway, and all 32 teams have begun to prepare for the upcoming 17-game season.

Teams will be putting on the pads this week, signaling the beginning of a tough six-week stretch leading up to Week 1.

Former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne -- who signed with the New England Patriots this offseason -- has been hard at work in training camp under head coach Bill Belichick and discussed the difference between camp with his new team compared to his former team.

“I’ve only been at one (training camp) obviously, my last team, but it’s definitely harder (in New England),” Bourne told Patriots reporters. “We work harder here, and I’m glad to be here.”

Before signing with the Patriots, Bourne heard a lot about the organization through former teammate Jimmy Garoppolo, who began his career under the tutelage of Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

“Jimmy [Garoppolo] told me it was a great place,” Bourne added. “I hadn’t really talked to him after I signed and stuff like that, but before he told me stories about it. He had a good time here.”

Bourne's comments can be interpreted in multiple ways, but it seems to be common knowledge that the Patriots organization -- under the guidelines of Belichick's "Patriot Way" -- has created a notoriously strict and by-the-book kind of atmosphere over the years.

That's not to say other organizations don't work hard throughout training camp, but the Patriots have a reputation of being one of, if not the toughest organizations to play for.

Bourne was a fan-favorite throughout his time with the 49ers and has quickly established himself as such with his new team.

“The fans have definitely been embracing me quick,” Bourne said. “I haven’t even played yet, and they’re embracing me. I’m just excited to see, when I play, they’ll show me love.”

