Kendrick Bourne was one piece of the Patriots’ heavy activity in free agency last week, signing a three-year, $22 million deal.

Speaking to the New England media for the first time on Monday, Bourne said quarterback Cam Newton called to congratulate him on the deal.

“It was awesome. I told him I’ve been a fan of him for a long time,” Bourne said, via Doug Kyed of NESN. “I know he’s gonna have an awesome year. I’m just excited to play with him.”

Bourne noted that the Patriots’ quarterback situation did not play much of a factor in his decision to sign with the club. But he also seems satisfied with the current state of New England’s depth chart.

“I believe in Cam Newton,” Bourne said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “He’s going to ball out.”

Newton recently re-signed a one-year deal with the club after throwing for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, along with rushing for 592 yards with 12 TDs in 2020.

Bourne just finished his fourth season with the 49ers, originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He caught a career-high 49 passes for 667 yards in 2020. Overall, he’s made 137 receptions for 1,769 yards with 11 TDs in 58 games.

Kendrick Bourne: I believe in Cam Newton; he’s going to ball out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk