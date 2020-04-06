Kendrick Bourne will be back with 49ers

The 49ers tendered wide receiver Kendrick Bourne as a restricted free agent last month and Bourne won’t be looking for a deal with another team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Bourne has signed his tender with the team. Bourne was tendered at the second-round level, which sets him up to make $3.27 million this year.

Bourne appeared in 11 games as an undrafted rookie and has not missed a game over the last two seasons. He had 30 catches for 358 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season and six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs. The touchdown came in the team’s 27-10 win over the Vikings.

Bourne joins Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd, Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor and Richie James as holdovers at receiver from last season. Travis Benjamin signed with the team as a free agent.

