Kendrick Bourne, 49ers have discussed new contract for 2021 return

Bourne, 49ers already have discussed return for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kendrick Bourne has exceeded expectations ever since going undrafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He has spent four season with the 49ers, but his time in the Bay Area could be coming to an end.

Bourne, 25, is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17. However, the two sides already have had conversations of making sure Bourne remains a 49er.

“I love the Niners, though, and they’re still in the conversation with me,” Bourne said to the Mercury News' Cam Inman. “They’ve told me they want me back, so that’s definitely still an option.

“They’ve got me as a good priority, I feel. They show a lot interest and are trying to get something done. I’m not their top priority, but they appreciate everything I’ve done the last few years. It’s a good relationship and the building is awesome.”

Bourne set career-highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (667) in 2020. Over his four seasons with the 49ers, Bourne has 137 receptions, 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has averaged 34 receptions, 442 yards and three touchdowns per season.

If Bourne does move on from the 49ers, one option he could explore is signing with the New York Jets. Robert Saleh, the 49ers' former defensive coordinator, is the Jets' new head coach and his offensive coordinator will be Mike LaFleur, who previously served as the 49ers' passing-game coordinator.

“It’s starting to take over the league, Kyle’s style of play and how he runs things,” Bourne said to Inman. “It’s awesome, and it could happen that I’d be in the same offense somewhere.”

Whether it's the 49ers or not, Bourne should have a solid list of suitors this offseason.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast