Kendric Pryor tops PFF’s WR leaderboard in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Former Wisconsin Badger Kendric Pryor got off to a sensational start in his NFL career this past weekend.

The Badger turned Cincinnati Bengal hauled in an incredible one-handed catch that was undoubtedly the play of the weekend, and scored a touchdown in a 36-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. When it was all said and done, Pryor finished with a game-high four grabs for 89 receiving yards and a touchdown.

As a result of his Week 1 performance, Pro Football Focus graded Pryor as the top receiver and the second-best overall offensive player. He had a receiving grade of 92.0 and an overall offensive grade of 92.5 in the loss.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire