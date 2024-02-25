Kendric Davis dropped fourth 30-point game in G League with Santa Cruz

Rookie Kendric Davis produced a career night on Saturday in the G League to lead the Santa Cruz Warriors in an overtime loss at home against the Raptors 905.

Davis recorded 35 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals in the 118-112 loss at Kaiser Permanente Arena. He finished by shooting 10-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range, in 34 minutes as the Warriors improved to 11-9.

The undrafted guard from Memphis became the 27th player in the G League this season to have at least four 30-point games. He scored 20 points alone in the second half to help the Warriors overcome a 10-point deficit and force overtime.

Reaching new highs! 🤩 It was a career-high night for Kendric Davis who blazed the court for the @GLeagueWarriors during tonight’s matchup against the Raptors! He put up: ⭐️ 35 PTS ⭐ 6 AST ⭐ & 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/p37lbnh4SM — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 25, 2024

Davis played with Golden State last year in summer league and was with the team in training camp. He eventually started the year with Santa Cruz and has emerged as one of the top players in the G League after a productive run with the Warriors.

The 24-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 37.5% shooting from 3-point range in 36 games with Santa Cruz. He is tied for 10th in the G League in total scoring (680) and is fifth in assists (263).

Davis has had a productive year with Santa Cruz and looks to be finishing out the year on a high note. He has been one of the top players in the G League and has showcased himself as a prime call-up candidate.

