Kendre Miller shows dynamic potential versus the Falcons

The last thing we’ll see from New Orleans Saints rookie Kendre Miller was a very impressive showing with Alvin Kamara out with injury. His 73 yards on 13 carries showed his ability to carry to be the main back at some point in the future. This is a great final image for a season that was spend mostly out due to injury. Many questioned if the Saints drafted the right running back due to absence. It appears the Saints drafted an effective running back, at worst, as long as he can stay healthy.

The season finale was Miller’s first game since Week 9. His receiving prowess wasn’t showcased in this game, but we’ve seen it earlier in the season. His performance against the Falcons was all about Miller’s running ability. He showcased the burst, vision and toughness that had many excited about his future.

Miller’s touchdown run looked like he should have been tackled behind the line of scrimmage. Instead, he shifted through traffic, without the aide of blockers, past multiple Atlanta defenders. The play was reminiscent of rushing touchdowns by a young Kamara that left you asking how. The dual threat of the young player and the veteran could lead to a very exciting backfield for New Orleans in 2024.

