Kendall Simmons to be Auburn’s assistant offensive line coach

With Joe Bernardi leaving the Plains to become Troy’s offensive line coach the Tigers will be leaning on former player Kendall Simmons, who has been promoted to assistant offensive line coach, according to a report from FootballScoop.

Simmons has been an offensive analyst for the Tigers since 2019. When Cadillac Williams was promoted to interim head coach last season he served as Auburn’s offensive line coach before Hugh Freeze hired Jake Thornton as the new offensive line coach.

Simmons is one of the greatest offensive linemen in Auburn’s history. He was named to the First-Team All-SEC in 2000 and 2001 and was a Third-Team All-American in 2000. He was then drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He was named the team’s Rookie of the Year and won Super Bowls XL and XLIII with the Steelers.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire