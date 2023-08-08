Kendall Milton sidelined again and other Georgia football practice observations

The Georgia football team returned to the field for its sixth preseason practice on Tuesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

It was the first day in full pads.

“The game changes when pads come on,” defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann a few hours earlier.

Georgia on this day was going from 1 p.m. to after 10 p.m. during the camp portion, including meetings. Comedian and Bulldog fan Jeff Foxworthy was among invited observers.

Here’s some observations from 12 allotted minutes for reporters:

Georgia football running back Kendall Milton dealing with injury again

Kendall Milton didn’t get out of the first weekend without being sidelined by injury.

Georgia hasn’t disclosed what the senior running back is dealing with, but he wasn’t practicing on Tuesday.

Milton’s spring practice was cut short due to a hamstring injury.

The running backs are already dealing with injuries.

Branson Robinson (foot) is coming back from a foot injury. He was going through position drills Tuesday along with Daijun Edwards and freshman Roderick Robinson. Freshman Andrew Paul is also returning from a torn ACL.

“That'll be the challenge,” Smart said on last week on the eve of practices. “I think Andrew coming off the knee, where is he in terms of catching the ball, stamina, burst, acceleration; Branson, when can we get him back? Obviously Kendall and Daijun (Edwards) have the most experience.”

Walk-ons Cash Jones and Len’Neth Whitehead, a Tennessee transfer, could be leaned on along with Sevaughn Clark and Joseph Daniels.

Milton missed nearly a month last season with hamstring and groin injuries.

He led the team at 7.0 yards per carry and was third with 595 rushing yards with 8 touchdowns.

Milton was on the side with other players held out of drills with injuries including cornerback Kamari Lassiter and wide receiver Rara Thomas.

Georgia football wide receivers hear an earful from Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart directed a lot of his constructive criticism on this day at the wide receivers and tight ends.

“Casual routes on air are going to become casual when your drop the ball,” he told them.

The starting group included Brock Bowers of course at tight end with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dominic Lovett and Ladd McConkey at wide receiver.

Tight end Oscar Delp made a nice catch, but apparently it wasn’t inbounds.

“We are 0 percent on completions out of bounds,” Smart said.

One wide receiver who stands out physically is freshman Tyler Williams, listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds.

Georgia football DC Glenn Schumann on young outside linebackers

Outside linebacker early enrollees Damon Wilson, Sam M’Pemba and Gabe Harris still go at the back of the pack at the position. That could change in the weeks ahead for the three top 100 overall prospects.

“Those guys flash, those guys have ability and traits whether it’s in pass rush or run defense and they are embracing what we’re asking them to do,” Schumann said earlier in the day.

Chaz Chambliss, CJ Madden, Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith were ahead of the true freshmen.

“Keep your cleats in the ground,” outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe told Wilson as he stopped and turned back in one drill.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: What we saw during the sixth Georgia football preseason practice