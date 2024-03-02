Kendall Milton runs official 4.62-second 40-yard dash at 2024 combine
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton runs an official 4.62-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton runs an official 4.62-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.
Yahoo Sports has you covered after all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Worthy went for the record after coming close with his first attempt.
Worthy weighed in at the combine at 165 pounds, which would make him one of the lightest players in the NFL. That limits the options that teams will have with him.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Josh Harris wants to get to know his next quarterback.
How do you make kickoffs more exciting without significantly increasing the injury rate? NFL special teams coordinators may have found the way.
Like J.J. McCarthy, Nix and Penix each have very strong differing opinions about them. Unlike McCarthy, they don’t have the elements of age or a forecasted high ceiling working in their favor.
While he threw on Saturday, J.J. McCarthy didn’t run the 40-yard dash or participate in the broad or vertical jumps due to hamstring tightness.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Lakers superstar said Saturday night that "everybody wanted to see me fail when I got to the league," but that simply isn't true.
As one agent said this week: “Players are making better decisions when they only have something minimal, or nothing, to gain."
Which team will land Drake Maye?
Here are the top cornerbacks who can help themselves with big workouts in Indianapolis and at their pro days.
Are NFL chain crews finally on their way out?
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.