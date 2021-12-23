The Titans ruled left tackle Taylor Lewan out for Thursday night’s game against the 49ers with back injury and that put Kendall Lamm in line to start in his place.

Tennessee is going to have to come up with a Plan C at the position. Lamm announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Right tackle David Quessenberry could shift over to the left side with second-round pick Dillon Radunz in at right tackle or the team could put Radunz in on the left side. Whatvever they do, they’ll be playing alongside a backup left guard, likely Aaron Brewer, because Rodger Saffold is also on the COVID-19 reserve list.

That’s not ideal when Nick Bosa is on the opposite side of the line, but the Titans will have to make it work if they want to maintain their current cushion over the Colts in the AFC South.

Kendall Lamm out for Titans Thursday after positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on Pro Football Talk