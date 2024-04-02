Kendall Lamm to re-sign with Dolphins

The Dolphins are holding onto one of their key reserves on the offensive line.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to terms on a new deal with tackle Kendall Lamm. It's a one-year deal for the veteran.

Lamm has spent the last two years in Miami and he appeared in every game for the team last season. He started eight of those contests and he also made 28 starts while playing for the Titans, Browns, and Texans earlier in his career.

The Dolphins have tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson back from last season. They also signed former Eagle Jack Driscoll as a free agent to provide further depth at the position.