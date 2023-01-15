Kendall Lamm, Brandon Shell lead list of Dolphins’ inactives vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their first postseason game in their first year under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the divisional round.

For this matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and Brandon Shell.

Joining Lamm and Shell on this list are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Raheem Mostert, left guard Liam Eichenberg, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tight end Tanner Conner.

The good news with this list is that left tackle Terron Armstead will attempt to protect Skylar Thompson’s blind side on Sunday. Right tackle is up in the air. Miami could end up kicking out Robert Hunt as they did last week. They also have Robert Jones and Geron Christian with tackle experience if needed.

