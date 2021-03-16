Kendall Lamm agrees to terms with the Tennessee Titans

Reserve offensive lineman Kendall Lamm is on the move from Cleveland. The backup tackle has agreed to a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The agreement was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Lamm will get up to $8.5 million over two years to join the Titans.

Lamm played in 15 games for the Browns in 2020, starting one. He was the team’s fourth offensive tackle but injuries pressed the 28-year-old into action. Lamm also played four games as a reserve in 2019, his first season in Cleveland. Prior to his Browns tenure, Lamm was a part-time starter over four seasons with the Houston Texans.

Lamm, always a thoughtful and likeable guy, posted a goodbye to Cleveland on his Instagram page, captured via r/Browns: