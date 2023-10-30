Kendall Jenner's peroxide blonde Marilyn Monroe bob has us speechless

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Paris Hilton may have gone from blonde to black hair overnight but Kendall Jenner presented an Uno reverse card with an opposing – yet still transformative – look. Yep, that's right, the model has only gone and ditched her trademark dark raven tresses for a peroxide bouffant bob. Did someone say Hallo-ween? Bc we're all for the season's greeting... Hallo (read: hiya), Queens!

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan klan goes all out for the spooky Halloween szn and flying the family flag this year with her winning look is Miss Kenny with a dramatic hair makeover.

Channelling her inner 'Happy Birthday Mr President' aka, 50s and 60s icon, Marilyn Monroe, Kendall wore a short bouffant blonde bob and it's reminiscent of the model-meets-actor's legendary hairstyle.

See the eight-part carousel post Kendall shared on Instagram below:

The genius behind this hair look, Irinel de León nailed the assignment, installing a trophy blonde, chin-length, curly-cut wig that masks every single dark strand of Kendall's.

IDK about you but for us, the 'do is so convincing that had it not been the weekend of Halloween celebrations, we may have been convinced that Kendall has committed to the cosplay, permanently bleaching and cutting her strands.

Alas, as much as we'd love to believe the latter, we're sure to be reunited with Kenny's chest-length brunette hair in no time. It was fun while it lasted, hey!

