Kendall Jenner Target Of Petition By Philadelphia 76ers Fans

Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler

Kendall Jenner appeared at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center arena Friday night, presumably in support of her on again/off again boyfriend, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, per the Inquisitr. In the Eastern Conference game, in which the 76ers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there were multiple notes of intrigue for those who follow both basketball and the goings-on of the Kardashians.

Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child, plays for Cleveland, and he and Simmons even had words near the end of the game, with Thompson taunting the young Sixer and Simmons, in turn, flipping him the middle finger.

During and after the Friday night game, which Philadelphia had been expected to win, Sixers fans expressed some discomfort at the idea of Kendall Jenner having shown up, and one fan has even launched a petition aimed at preventing future appearances.

