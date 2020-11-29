Who is Kendall Hinton, option at quarterback for the Denver Broncos?

Kendall Hinton last played quarterback in 2018 for Wake Forest. He spent last season as wide receiver for the Demon Deacons.

Sunday when the COVID-19 riddled Denver Broncos’ quarterback situation comes to fruition against the New Orleans Saints, Hinton, an undrafted player, may become a starting NFL quarterback.

Per team source: Looking more and more like former Wake QB and current Broncos PS WRKendall Hinton will be Broncos QB tomorrow and NOT Royce Freeman per league source. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 28, 2020

Hinton appeared in 22 games over four seasons as a college QB. He threw his most passes as a freshman in 2015, going 93-for-177 for 929 yards with four TD passes and picks. He was granted a medical redshirt as a sophomore.

His numbers dropped after that effort. In the next three seasons, he completed 40-of-74 passes for one more TD.

#Broncos WR Kendall Hinton will play plenty at QB tomorrow, source said. 2020! He did play QB for a few years at Wake Forest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Hinton currently has no NFL stats.