Kendall Fuller's interception saves the day for Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders found themselves in a plenty familiar position on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons: in a one-score game in need of a defensive stop.

It didn't come easy by any stretch, but Jack Del Rio's defense came through once again. Kendall Fuller, courtesy of a Daron Payne batted ball, intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone to seal the Commanders' 19-13 victory over Atlanta, Washington's sixth win in its last seven contests.

"A lot of relief," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said when describing his emotion following Fuller's interception. "Guys keep making plays when the game requires it. That's a huge play by Payne and Kendall."

Before the ball was snapped, Payne wasn't sure whether Atlanta was going to run or throw on that specific play. The Falcons had tremendous success running the ball all afternoon. Even though there was just one minute remaining in regulation, down and distance allowed Falcons coach Arthur Smith to have the choice to either pass or run.

Once Payne realized Mariota was going to throw the football, he immediately got off his block and threw his arms up with the goal of disrupting the quarterback's vision. He accomplished just that.

"It ended up being a quick pass, so I just got my hands up," Payne said. "It ended up being in the lane and I batted it up to one of the guys."

Fuller, who started the play on the outside, immediately crashed toward Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson when Mariota released the football. Once Payne tipped the ball in the air, Fuller found himself in the perfect position to make a play with only Patterson and fellow defensive back Darrick Forrest nearby.

"I was just hoping [Forrest] didn't hit me and knock the ball out," Fuller said. "I was thinking just get my hands under the ball, my elbows tight and just make a play on the ball."

Once Forrest saw that Fuller was in position to make a play, only one thing crossed the second-year safety's mind.

"When I turned and I saw [Fuller] there, I was just trying to box out the receiver so nobody could get him," Forrest said, smiling. "When he caught it, I just put my hand up [and said] 'let's go!' That was all she wrote, man. That was definitely an amazing play."

Fuller's game-sealing interception was just the latest example of a defense that's playing with excellent chemistry on all three phases. In 2021, Washington's defense was often undisciplined, which led to multiple players freelancing at times, something that specifically irked Ron Rivera.

This year, especially over the past seven weeks, Washington's defense has truly played as one collective unit, something that has transformed Del Rio's group entirely.

"I want up to Payne after the play and he said, 'I eat, you eat.' It always goes hand in hand, man," Fuller said. "Them guys are hunting, we're able to make plays on the ball. And when we're able to play good coverage, they're able to get sacks. ... It's something we have to keep on going."

Another major reason the Commanders' defense has significantly been more effective over the past two months has been their ability to create turnovers.

From Week 1 through Week 5, the Commanders had a minus-6 turnover differential. Their record over that span? 1-4.

But since Week 6, the Commanders have a plus-seven turnover differential and have not lost the turnover battle in any of those games. It's no coincidence Washington is 6-1 over that span.

"We're starting to develop a culture. Our culture is going to be takeaways," Forrest said. "It's definitely exciting to see other people make plays. I feel like each and every week that we can create takeaways ... we're going to win a lot of football games."

As expected, the energy was high in Washington's locker room following Sunday's win. There were smiles all around. Sitting at 7-5, the Commanders are in a prime position to make a run for a postseason berth.

But with five games still to play, including two coming up against the 7-4 New York Giants, the Commanders know they haven't accomplished anything just yet. That's the mindset up and down the roster moving forward.

"Winning cures all," Allen said. "We understand that we've got to play better if we want to get to where we want to get to. At the end of the day, winning in the NFL is tough enough. You don't take any win for granted."

"We, as a team, expect to win," Fuller added. "We know we have the talent. We know we have the guys in the room."