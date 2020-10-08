Kendall Fuller says players appreciated Ron Rivera was ‘forward’ on QB change

CB Fuller says players appreciated Rivera was ‘forward’ on QB change originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Any time an NFL franchise goes a new direction at quarterback, it affects the entire organization. The offensive game plan changes, expectations shift and the topic dominates conversation surrounding the team leading up to the new signal caller’s first game.

Such is the case in Washington, where head coach Ron Rivera announced this week that second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be benched in favor of Kyle Allen ahead of the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Cornerback Kendall Fuller spoke with NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay about how Rivera told the team that a change was being made.

“Just letting us know, kinda being ahead of everybody, being honest, being forward with everybody, kinda just letting us know the direction we were going,” Fuller said. “That’s something that I know the offensive guys appreciate. Defensive guys appreciate our defensive coaches being straight with us.”

Washington’s defense went into the 2020 season with different expectations than the other side of the ball. As important as a quarterback change might be to the offense, Fuller is focused on taking care of his job Sunday against the Rams.

“You kinda just try not to pay attention to it,” Fuller said. “Especially as a defensive guy, as a corner, there’s stuff that you gotta worry about with offenses out here — guys, head coaches, offensive coordinators like Sean McVay and things like that. You try not to focus on it too much just try to do what you can do every week to help us win ballgames.”