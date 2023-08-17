Kendall Fuller says Commanders came and competed with Ravens

Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller spoke with the media Wednesday following the Commanders’ practice against the Ravens.

Fuller said the last two days of practice were fun.

“We had fun. We came out here, competed, put some good film out there to learn from. Made some mistakes out there that we can learn from. So overall, I felt like it was a good week.”

Fuller spoke of how there are ups and downs for defensive backs.

“So just for the guys to come out and compete, guys make plays, you make plays and you just keep on lining up with that confidence and to see young guys consistently step up and just make plays.”

Fuller spoke of how the practice is good to challenge the players.

“You just play what you see. And even that, that’s a little bit different from a game because, from a game, you got film that you can go out there and watch and stuff like that. But just from a technique standpoint, there’s no film, no knowledge of what they do. You just line up, play your technique and trust that your technique is gonna allow you to make plays.”

Regarding Commanders quarterback Sam Howell said last week in practice Howell showed he has made progress.

“I remember the other day he made an out route on me, which that pisses me off, but like, just to see him be able to put those throws in spots that DBs can’t get it. I think the good NFL quarterbacks, that’s what separates a lot of times college from the NFL.”

Fuller liked getting in work against a talented quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Odell Beckham. “

I’m sure they’re gonna have a good year, both are good players (Jackson and Beckham Jr). So, it was fun to get out there and go out and compete against them.”

The former VA Tech corner liked what he saw from safety Kam Curl.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Kam, man. He’s just an overall good football player. He can make plays all around the field. So, for me, it was nothing that I haven’t expected from him.”

Might this be the most talented defensive backs Fuller has enjoyed as teammates.

“It is early right now…So, you know, preseason is good to prepare, but you know, nothing matters until you get there every Sunday and make plays.”

