Kendall Fuller inactive for Washington

Washington will be without the Snyders on Sunday and they’ll also be without cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Fuller was listed as questionable with a knee injury. He was left on the inactive list, however, and they’ll have to try to get to 2-0 without him.

Linebacker Thomas Davis is active after being listed as questionable. He did not play last week.

Quarterback Alex Smith, running back Bryce Love, linebacker Cole Holcomb, tackle David Sharpe, tackle Saahdiq Charles, and wide receiver Isaiah Wright are also inactive for Washington.

The Cardinals ruled out center Mason Cole and tight end Maxx Williams on Friday. Quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin, offensive lineman Josh Miles and defensive lineman Leki Fotu are also scratches on Sunday.

