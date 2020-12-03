Kendall Fuller doesn't buy talk that Washington has rest advantage over Steelers

Fuller doesn't buy that Washington has rest advantage over Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Thanks to quite a bit of schedule rearranging, Washington will go into their Monday matchup with Pittsburgh having 10 full days of rest between their last game and that one. The Steelers' number of rest days, on the other hand, will be just four.

Therefore, many are surmising that the Burgundy and Gold will have a serious advantage over the last undefeated squad in the NFL come kickoff. Kendall Fuller is doing no such surmising, though.

"Nah, they'll be prepared to play," Fuller told reporters on Wednesday. "[Even] if we played on Sunday, they would make sure they'd be prepared to play. Guys in this league are professionals."

Since returning to Washington following a Super Bowl-winning stint in Kansas City, Fuller seems even more wise and mature than he did in his first go-round with the franchise, where he impressed folks with his veteran-like approach despite being so young. He never appears to get too over-excited or influenced by outside discussion, and this was certainly another example of that.

"They know the things they need to do to get their bodies right, their minds right to play," he said. "They'll be prepared regardless."

The Steelers notched their 11th straight win to open the season on Wednesday over the Ravens, and now, they'll be forced to make the strange Wednesday-to-Monday turnaround when they host Washington. The NFL is known for being a place where routines are sacred, so perhaps that will end up making a difference when the two sides meet at Heinz Field.

Fuller simply won't be thinking that way, however, and that's probably for the better.