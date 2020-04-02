Kendall Fuller didn’t leave Washington by choice in 2018, but his return to the team was entirely up to him.

Fuller was traded to Kansas City as part of the deal that sent quarterback Alex Smith to Washington and capped his two years with the Chiefs with a win-sealing interception in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV. He said he didn’t go into free agency with designs on heading back to his former team, but a four-year, $40-million offer on the first day of the negotiating window made it an easy call.

Fuller noted that he’s heard nothing but good things about life as a defensive back under new head coach Ron Rivera and he shares fellow free agent acquisition Thomas Davis‘ high opinion of the defensive talent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The young core players that they have there on offense and defensive side of the ball,” Fuller said, via TheAthletic.com. “When you’re a DB, and you’re looking at the front seven, you know how important that is for you and your success. Looking at the front seven that they have up there, what they’re trying to build and be a part of. Once they called, and my agent talked to me, I couldn’t wait to jump on it.”

Fuller mostly played in the slot and saw some time at safety with the Chiefs, but said he hasn’t gotten a handle on the role he’ll be playing in his return engagement. The size of his contract suggests he’ll be in a leading role wherever he lines up.

Kendall Fuller “couldn’t wait to jump” on chance to return to Washington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk