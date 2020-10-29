Kendall Fuller is allowing by far the lowest QB rating among CBs in NFL





Were you looking for another stat that told you how incredibly good CB Kendall Fuller has been in Washington this season? I can bet you won’t have to look too hard.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fuller is by far the best defensive back in the NFL when it comes to passer rating allowed to opposing quarterbacks when targeting him, with just a 9.3 rating. Compared to the No. 2 CB, who has a 23.2 rating, and the No. 3 CB, who has a 46.6 rating, that is pretty remarkable.

Fuller is tied for the league lead in interceptions already this season with four, and he has easily outlived his contract in Washington already, which is surprising considering that some people were a bit uneasy about giving him a four-year, $40 million deal. Fuller has completely lived up to his return to Washington, and we just have to hope that it continues down this path.

