Kenan Thompson parodies Kendrick Perkins during Saturday Night Live season finale

WATCH: Perk gets SNL treatment in season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You know you've made the big time when you're getting the SNL treatment.

But one must ask: How was this skit featuring a parody of former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins not worthy of airtime?

In a parody of ESPN's First Take which didn't make the cut for the season finale of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Perk was portrayed by Kenan Thompson in a roundtable discussion with Stephen A. Smith (Chris Redd), Molly Qerim (Chloe Fineman) and Michael Rapaport (Natasha Lyonne, hostess of the episode) discussing, among other things, the ongoing NBA playoffs and an extremely important age-old question: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

"A hot dog is a sandwich in the same way that cereal is soup," Thompson/Perkins said.

Another highlight for the Perk impersonation included Redd/Stephen A. declaring that it was, indeed, a good morning to Qerim, to which Perkins responded that it was actually a great morning before delivering his signature line of "carry the hell on."

Thompson nailed his impression of the baritone Perkins, who in addition to appearances on First Take serves as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston.