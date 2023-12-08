Ken and Zane Hobart are hopeful for their small-town recruits

Dec. 8—The Kendrick High School football team has been the model of consistency over the past three years.

The Tigers have won 25 straight games dating back to the 21-22 season and have collected three consecutive Idaho Class 1A Division II state titles.

Most recently, Kendrick downed Camas County 68-0 in the 1A DII championship on Nov. 16.

The Tigers' shutout victory over the Mushers capped off a six-game stretch where they outscored their opponents 470-32, all while becoming the No. 1 ranked 8-man squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.

Most of Kendrick's coaching staff has been together since the beginning. But at the start of the season, an addition was made — nothing too crazy, just an unpaid assistant. However, this wasn't just some ordinary Kendrick resident; this was Idaho football legend Ken Hobart.

Ken is the father of Kendrick's coach, Zane Hobart, who has overseen the football program for more than a decade. But Ken, or the "Kamiah Kid," as he was called during his playing days, is mostly known for starting 42 games under center for the Vandals from 1980-1983.

During his career in Moscow, Ken threw for more than 10,000 yards and was a Division I-AA All-American in 1983.

These accolades are nothing to scoff at and are something of a legend, but Ken's playing days are well behind him, so not a lot of the players were familiar with his work.

"It was a lot of fun to bring him in," Zane said. "The players enjoyed having him on the team. They started googling him and pulling up some old articles. One player even bought some old football cards and brought them to practice. They enjoyed having him around, and the kids started to take a liking to him."

Ken's return to the sidelines was a nice moment, sure, but the Tigers' foundation was already there; he just helped put up the final wall in 2023.

The Hobarts have now shifted their attention to making sure their guys get a shot to play at the next level.

Both Zane and Ken have seen the art and finesse of recruiting in small towns change quite a bit throughout the years.

Ken, a Kamiah High School graduate, led the Kubs to a 16-14 win over Aberdeen in the state championship game his senior year in 1978.

During his at-home recruitment visit, he recalled some Vandal coaches wearing yellow shirts and holey jeans. It felt to Ken that they were making a trip just to appease a booster who wasn't giving him a fair shake.

"We were a small school, and it was the same thing kids (from small schools) face today," Ken said. "You're undersized; you're not good enough to play. Kids from these small schools are mostly three-sport athletes, so they can lift a little bit, but they don't have time to condition or train like a Division I athlete."

The location of these schools is certainly a disadvantage, as is the type of football they play, 8-man instead of 11-man.

Kendrick's playing field could also be looked at as a disadvantage based on its classification, which is the lowest in Idaho.

The Tigers have all these demerits despite consistently being one of the best in the state, and this year, they were the best in the country.

That doesn't matter; a consistent body of work over the last five years won't undo a decades-old stigma.

"People look at 8-man the way they do because it's a different game," Zane said. "A kid has good speed at any level; that gets missed a lot. The game is different at times, and we're missing a couple of tackles and a tight end."

One of these problems, location, has seen a bit of a solution in the form of social media.

For Zane, keeping a presence on social media is imperative, saying X (formerly Twitter) is one of the "biggest platforms" if you want to play at the next level.

The Tigers' headman has never been a self-proclaimed "social media guy," so this was a learning curve, but a necessary one.

"If a kid has aspirations to play at the next level, I'm going to help them get there," Zane said. "In whatever level possible, whether it's the Big Sky or even the FBS level, you don't see kids from the Lewis-Clark Valley-extending area get that opportunity that often; it's tough to do."

Inevitably, most of these small-town kids will go unnoticed, but occasionally, the underdog rises to the top, such as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who had a stellar career at Salmon River High School and Boise State.

With Kendrick's body of work and the rise of social media, there is hope that some marquee guys won't go unnoticed.

For example, quarterback Ty Koepp, who led the Tigers to three straight state championship victories.

Koepp has been one of the state's best signal callers over the past two years, having an extremely high football IQ and the ability to throw into some tight windows.

The Tigers' gunslinger has collected a bunch of accolades during his time at Kendrick High School and has put up unholy numbers while finishing most games on the bench.

Ken's first impression of Koepp was a glowing one, saying he reminds him of Montana football hall-of-famer Marty Mornhinweg.

"He's a tough, scrappy leader," Ken said. "I think he'd welcome an opportunity to go to a Big Sky-level school, even if he has to walk on. ... There will be some learning and transformation from the 8-man game to the 11-man game, and that's something he'll figure out. It wouldn't surprise me if someone gave him an opportunity, and he'd turn out to be a scholarship kid."

Ken also observed Zane and Koepp's relationship firsthand, and it reminded him of his relationship with UI great Dennis Erickson.

"My first game my senior year, I threw four interceptions," Zane said. "Walking off the field, Erickson didn't say a word to me. He gave me a look, and if looks could kill, I would be a dead man. Ty and Zane kind of have that relationship. Ty is a coach on the field. He knows what everyone is doing, which is rare in this day and age."

So while Koepp and fellow Tigers, such as defensive lineman Dallas Morgan, might not be getting looks from all around the country, they're starting to get opportunities, at least.

Kendrick sent receiver Jagger Hewett (College of Idaho) and defensive lineman Tommy Stamper (Carroll College) to the college ranks last year. By signing day, several more Tigers will be announcing their next step in their football journey.

"I think NAIA is a good brand of football," Ken said. "It's a lot more fun playing than holding a clipboard every week. It's something that each kid has to balance out; it's a tough thing for some of these small-town kids. For every Ken Hobart or Leighton Vander Esch from a small school, there are just as many kids that go to a program and start in the fall and aren't in the program anymore after realizing what a grind it is and end up quitting. Coaches are reluctant to take chances on kids from a small town."

