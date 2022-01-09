KEN WILLIS: Remembering those on NASCAR's recent roll-call of sad news

Whether you’re a genuine fan of stock-car racing, or maybe someone whose job description includes keeping tabs on that world, during most days you likely click on Jayski.com.

Jay Adamczyk's website serves as a de facto clearing house of all news coming from NASCAR and occasionally news from other racing leagues.

Each news item on the scroll includes a small headline. When there’s a death to report, the headline always begins with two words: Sad News. Then the person’s name.

The Sad News headers have been volleyed with alarming frequency the past month, with the dearly departed ranging from legends to bit players to those largely familiar only to garage regulars and — around these parts — those who hovered in that orbit over the decades, especially back when the NASCAR community spent enough time here to practically file for homestead.

Martha Earnhardt, with grandson Dale Jr. in 1998.

A month ago, this unfortunate roll call began with a big splash.

Sad News — Al Unser Sr., 82. The IndyCar legend was no stranger to Daytona, racing here several times in the old IROC series. He won the 1986 IROC race at Daytona, beating Cale Yarborough to the stripe by a few car lengths. In his only Daytona 500 start, in 1968, he finished fourth, just behind Bobby Allison and just ahead of David Pearson.

Al Unser, auto racing, 1939-2021

Big Al was a popular figure who even drew good reviews — personally and professionally — in Smokey Yunick’s rollicking autobiography. Smokey’s stamp of approval wasn’t always easy to attain.

Sad News — Danny Earnhardt, 66. Danny was a familiar yet less famous face than older brother Dale. He worked as a mechanic for three generations of his racing family, from dad Ralph to brother Dale to nephew Dale Jr., whose fledgling racing talents he helped sell to Dale Sr.

Danny Earnhardt

Sad News — Nancy Wood, 64. Nancy, wife of Wood Brothers co-owner Len, was part of the second generation that has kept one of NASCAR’s original teams motoring into a third generation. Sadly, one less place setting at Porto-Fino next month.

Sad News — Steve Richards, 62. Steve spent a good chunk of his life in Daytona Beach. You’d know the voice if you heard it, since he spent half his life doing NASCAR radio from the pits and studios. Blame COVID for this one.

Sad News — Bob Keselowski, 70. This is where son Brad got his racing genes. In 10 years of ARCA racing, Bob won 24 times. Between 1987-93, he got 23 of those wins and never finished worse than third in the season-long championship (he won it in ’89).

Bob Keselowski

Sad News — Hill Overton, 85. Another longtime radio man and PA announcer. This isn’t always the case inside a media center, but Hill never failed to smile big upon seeing a familiar face. He was a February fixture at Daytona, usually working as part of WNDB’s coverage team. He liked it here so much, one of the first things everyone learned from him was that he and Phyllis honeymooned in Daytona Beach in 1958.

Hill Overton

Sad News — Martha Earnhardt, 91. The clanking wrenches and welding sparks she must’ve heard and seen from her kitchen window on Sedan Street in Kannapolis, N.C. The garage outside her house fueled the short-track career of husband Ralph and birthed the career of son Dale.

Sad News — Phil Holmer, 78. Most knew Phil as “the Goodyear guy,” managing the company’s NASCAR program for 30 years. But before that, he lived here and worked for NASCAR’s early public-relations team. Oh, by the way, he helped open the Boot Hill Saloon.

Sad News — Filbert Martocci Jr., 88. Fil was a Nashville businessman who loved racing and started FILMAR Racing in 1989. It lasted for about a decade in the Busch and Cup Series, mostly with Kenny Wallace behind the wheel.

This little list wasn’t compiled to bring you down, but to bring a little attention to some who made a difference in various ways yet whose obits might have fallen through the holiday cracks.

And, yes, with the engines purring in the near distance, and the racing world soon pointed our way, consider it a reminder to enjoy those who make it happen, because you never know when their names will follow the Sad News banner.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR's recent roll-call of sad news has grown too long