KEN WILLIS: Phil Mickelson's latest out-of-bounds offering sets a new standard

Well, he said it.

“I’m such an idiot.”

Those words actually came about 16 years ago, after Phil Mickelson lost the U.S. Open with a wayward tee shot on the final hole. That particular drive threatened shrimp cocktails in a presumably tucked-away hospitality tent.

Not sure how Phil is self-critiquing these days, but it should be harsh, because his latest errancy makes 2006 Winged Foot look like a harmless dribbler into the light rough. Back then, he lost a golf tournament. Today, he’s lost image, reputation and the unconditional adoration of his loyal rooters.

And, to flesh out a foursome: A whole lot of endorsement money.

Phil Mickelson's career has been defined by wide swings of highs and lows, but until now, it was almost entirely relegated to the golf course.

Lefty was among the star golfers rumored as possible defections to the “Super Golf League,” structured by Greg Norman and funded by the Saudis and their “LIV Golf Investments.” He not only explained why he was entertaining the idea, but included some harsh assessments of the PGA Tour and its business practices.

After realizing it was way too big of a dung pile to just blow away, he began his social rehab through social media with a lengthy apology, of sorts, that included many of the new-age terms and some warm fuzzies.

Only a cynic would read between the lines of such a thing, and since we’re fresh out of cynics, let me do the honors …

Phil: “Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans.”

Between the lines: Also, I thought a bunch of other guys were coming with me. Pluck 20 guys from the top 75 of the world rankings, and suddenly I’m not a lone jackass biting the hand that fed me.

Phil: “… I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

BTL: I know, you’re supposed to apologize to those you MAY have offended, but I basically went A-to-Z with this one.

Phil: “I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new. I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change, taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes.”

BTL: Brief timeout from the apology. Time to go for broke and convince everyone I know what I’m doing.

Phil: “My experience with LIV Golf Investments has been very positive. I apologize for anything I said that was taken out of context. The specific people I have worked with are visionaries and have only been supportive.”

BTL: Specific people? No, I never met the “scary mother (bleepers)” I talked about. And hope I never do.

Phil: “I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and many have been shared with the public. My intent was never to hurt anyone … This has always been about supporting the players and the game and I appreciate all the people who have given me the benefit of the doubt.”

BTL: Anyone … anyone?

Phil: “I’ve worked to compete at the highest level, be available to media, represent my sponsors with integrity, engage with volunteers and sign every autograph for my incredible fans.”

BTL: Come on, folks. I just wanted control over my own media rights — and guaranteed millions, of course. And suddenly I'm getting the Bill Cosby treatment.

Phil: “. . . I have often failed myself and others too. The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level. I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”

BTL: See you in April at Augusta.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Let's go between the lines with Mickelson's mulligan | KEN WILLIS