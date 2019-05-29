Ken Whisenhunt doesn’t rule out Philip Rivers, Tyrod Taylor playing at same time

The NFL has seen teams far more amenable to the idea of having two quarterbacks on the field at the same time in recent seasons. Whether it’s Taysom Hill and Drew Brees in New Orleans, Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore or even Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel in Chicago, the number of times two quarterbacks played together on the field at the same time last year was far more often than any season in recent memory.

It’s possible the Los Angeles Chargers will join those ranks this season with Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor playing at the same time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt didn’t rule out the thought of playing Rivers and Taylor together at some point this fall.

“That’s always a possibility,” Whisenhunt said. “I think a lot of it is determined by how our personnel shakes out in general. We definitely wouldn’t be afraid to do that, but right now Tyrod has to learn this offense.”

As Whisenhunt mentioned, Taylor is currently trying to learn the intricacies of the quarterback spot in the Chargers offense first and foremost after signing with the team in March to be Rivers’ backup. But once the playbook is absorbed, the Chargers can begin to formulate ideas of how the two quarterbacks could play concurrently and succeed against opposing defenses.