Ken Walker tries to draw the Seahawks logo from memory
NFL rookies attempt to paint their team logos from memory 😂 pic.twitter.com/rB4LxzWTOC
— NFL (@NFL) June 30, 2022
The Seattle Seahawks beefed up their run game when they selected running back Kenneth Walker III in the 2022 NFL draft out of Michigan State. Now just months after joining the team, the NFL put the rookie to the test . . . can he draw the Seahawks logo from memory?
Walker’s reveal can be found at the 2:00 minute mark.
“Smooth, huh?”
